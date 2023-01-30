Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.65, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 0.82% down 0.5%. in NIFTY and a 15.27% up 1.89% in the Nifty Media index.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.65, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17481.8. The Sensex is at 58942.23, down 0.66%.Welspun Corp Ltd has eased around 14.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6389.25, down 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)