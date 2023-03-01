Donear Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo Amines Ltd, Superhouse Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd and STL Global Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 March 2023.

Donear Industries Ltd spiked 15.33% to Rs 89.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 52536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32524 shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd surged 14.85% to Rs 93.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9411 shares in the past one month.

Superhouse Ltd soared 13.73% to Rs 259.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7906 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5793 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd rose 10.70% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15358 shares in the past one month.

STL Global Ltd gained 10.34% to Rs 13.02. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2112 shares in the past one month.

