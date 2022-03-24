City Union Bank opens 4 new branches across India

-
City Union Bank announced the opening of four new branches in various districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
As per the exchange filling, the bank has opened two new branches in Alwar and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), and one each in Odhav-Nikol, Ahemdabad (Gujarat) and Nad Junction, Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
City Union Bank's net profit rose 15.4% to Rs 196.12 crore on 5.7% decline in total income to Rs 1,195.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
City Union Bank offers a wide range of banking and financial services across India, including both domestic and International banking services.
Shares of City Union Bank rose 4.83% to Rs 125.80 on BSE.
