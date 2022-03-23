Volumes jump at Jyothy Labs Ltd counter

Jyothy Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 29.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 March 2022.

Jyothy Labs Ltd witnessed volume of 29.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.144.75. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd saw volume of 10.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.01% to Rs.371.55. Volumes stood at 66991 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 15.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.53 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.09% to Rs.213.70. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd notched up volume of 2.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41037 shares. The stock rose 0.34% to Rs.1,478.00. Volumes stood at 52151 shares in the last session.

IFB Industries Ltd notched up volume of 8.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.59 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.28% to Rs.1,015.35. Volumes stood at 29437 shares in the last session.

