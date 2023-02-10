Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 92.77% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Citygold Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 92.77% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.83 -93 OPM %50.00-4.82 -PBDT0.03-0.04 LP PBT0.03-0.04 LP NP0.03-0.04 LP
