Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 61.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 13.35 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 61.81% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3515.09 -12 OPM %11.1626.38 -PBDT1.864.55 -59 PBT1.654.32 -62 NP1.654.32 -62
