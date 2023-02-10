JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit rises 71.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit declines 61.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.53% to Rs 13.35 crore

Net profit of Tyroon Tea Company declined 61.81% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 13.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3515.09 -12 OPM %11.1626.38 -PBDT1.864.55 -59 PBT1.654.32 -62 NP1.654.32 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU