Civil Aviation Ministry Forms Alternate Mechanism For Disinvestment Of Air India

Civil Aviation ministry has formed an alternate mechanism for disinvestment of Air India to give timeline for disinvestment and first meeting will take place soon, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Civil Aviation & Urban and Housing, said at the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM event held in New Delhi recently.

Puri further said there is already 100% FDI in several parts of Civil Aviation sector, the budget has pointed out two specific sectors for FDI, one is maintenance & repair and other is leasing. The growth of air cargo is critical for industries such as e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, electronics, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, animal husbandry and marine exports, and high-value goods, including gems and jewellery and fashion garments, where shipments are highly time-sensitive.

