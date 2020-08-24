CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 72.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.49% to Rs 47.03 crore

Net profit of CL Educate declined 72.74% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.49% to Rs 47.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.47.0386.277.9311.465.5211.062.637.711.485.43

