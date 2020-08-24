JUST IN
CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 72.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.49% to Rs 47.03 crore

Net profit of CL Educate declined 72.74% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.49% to Rs 47.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.0386.27 -45 OPM %7.9311.46 -PBDT5.5211.06 -50 PBT2.637.71 -66 NP1.485.43 -73

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:11 IST

