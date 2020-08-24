JUST IN
Punjab National Bank standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the June 2020 quarter
Venus Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.16% to Rs 83.06 crore

Net Loss of Venus Remedies reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.16% to Rs 83.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 341.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 321.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales83.0690.44 -8 341.46321.89 6 OPM %9.071.72 -11.9510.11 - PBDT10.725.85 83 32.7913.21 148 PBT4.24-2.61 LP 0.78-20.77 LP NP-5.38-11.47 53 -10.00-28.58 65

