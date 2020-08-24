JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 49.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 32.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 8.08 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 32.05% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.088.06 0 OPM %11.0112.90 -PBDT0.971.16 -16 PBT0.811.01 -20 NP0.530.78 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU