Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 32.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Creative Castings declined 32.05% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.8.088.0611.0112.900.971.160.811.010.530.78

