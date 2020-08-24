Creative Castings standalone net profit declines 32.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 8.08 croreNet profit of Creative Castings declined 32.05% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.088.06 0 OPM %11.0112.90 -PBDT0.971.16 -16 PBT0.811.01 -20 NP0.530.78 -32
