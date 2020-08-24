Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 49.94% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank declined 49.94% to Rs 537.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1074.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13326.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income20832.2313326.97 56 OPM %52.2463.63 -PBDT829.361492.65 -44 PBT829.361492.65 -44 NP537.711074.16 -50
