Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 49.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 49.94% to Rs 537.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1074.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13326.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

