JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Punjab National Bank standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 53.56% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit declines 49.94% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 49.94% to Rs 537.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1074.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 56.32% to Rs 20832.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13326.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income20832.2313326.97 56 OPM %52.2463.63 -PBDT829.361492.65 -44 PBT829.361492.65 -44 NP537.711074.16 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU