CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 63.13 croreNet profit of CL Educate rose 15.90% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.1349.78 27 OPM %9.255.91 -PBDT7.765.81 34 PBT4.703.63 29 NP4.013.46 16
