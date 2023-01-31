JUST IN
CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 15.90% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.1349.78 27 OPM %9.255.91 -PBDT7.765.81 34 PBT4.703.63 29 NP4.013.46 16

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

