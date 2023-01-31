CL Educate consolidated net profit rises 15.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 63.13 crore

Net profit of CL Educate rose 15.90% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 63.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.63.1349.789.255.917.765.814.703.634.013.46

