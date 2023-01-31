Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 36.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 119169.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 36.68% to Rs 1747.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2758.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 119169.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95121.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.119169.5595121.103.535.363688.495479.282102.214085.741747.012758.89

