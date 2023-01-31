Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 36.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 119169.55 croreNet profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 36.68% to Rs 1747.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2758.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 119169.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95121.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119169.5595121.10 25 OPM %3.535.36 -PBDT3688.495479.28 -33 PBT2102.214085.74 -49 NP1747.012758.89 -37
