A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 21.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.65% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.65% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.404.7992.505.850.370.270.370.260.280.23

