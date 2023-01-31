JUST IN
A R C Finance standalone net profit rises 21.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 91.65% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance rose 21.74% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 91.65% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.404.79 -92 OPM %92.505.85 -PBDT0.370.27 37 PBT0.370.26 42 NP0.280.23 22

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

