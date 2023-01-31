Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit declines 30.98% in the September 2022 quarter
TCNS Clothing Co. receives reaffirmation in credit ratings
Bata India consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the September 2022 quarter
Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the December 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd counter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.38 croreSymbiox Investment & Trading Co reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.380.38 0 OPM %-21.05-21.05 -PBDT0.030.22 -86 PBT0.030.22 -86 NP00.17 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU