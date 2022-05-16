CL Educate hits the roof on buyback plan

CL Educate rose 4.99% to Rs 116.75 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Thursday, 19 May 2022.

On the same day, the board will also consider the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2022.

CL Educate provides education products, services, content, and infrastructure with a presence across the education value chain. It is present in test-preparation & training services, publishing & content development, integrated business, marketing & sales services for corporates, vocational training programs, and integrated solutions to educational institutions.

On a consolidated basis, CL Educate reported net profit of Rs 3.17 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales rose 9.30% to Rs 50.16 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)