FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 24.46 points or 0.18% at 13457.36 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, DCM Shriram Ltd (down 6.42%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 4.03%),Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 3.66%),Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 1.58%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITC Ltd (down 1.43%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.25%), L T Foods Ltd (down 1.22%), Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 1.21%), and Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.1%).

On the other hand, AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 6.45%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 6.11%), and GRM Overseas Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 306.04 or 0.58% at 53099.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.55 points or 0.58% at 15873.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.48 points or 0.8% at 25519.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.72 points or 1.25% at 7837.32.

On BSE,2077 shares were trading in green, 1248 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

