Century Enka standalone net profit rises 107.59% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Enka standalone net profit declines 54.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit declines 18.76% in the December 2019 quarter
Twenty First Century Printers standalone net profit rises 45.02% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Plyboards Q3 net profit at Rs 0.37 cr
-
Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 344.27 croreNet profit of Century Enka rose 107.59% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 344.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.75% to Rs 95.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 1423.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1791.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales344.27434.57 -21 1423.481791.38 -21 OPM %7.335.60 -6.558.40 - PBDT39.3528.38 39 131.95168.68 -22 PBT28.2917.03 66 86.45123.64 -30 NP21.8810.54 108 95.5376.58 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU