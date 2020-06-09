Century Enka standalone net profit rises 107.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 344.27 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 107.59% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 344.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.75% to Rs 95.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 1423.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1791.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

