Century Enka standalone net profit rises 107.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.78% to Rs 344.27 crore

Net profit of Century Enka rose 107.59% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.78% to Rs 344.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.75% to Rs 95.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.54% to Rs 1423.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1791.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales344.27434.57 -21 1423.481791.38 -21 OPM %7.335.60 -6.558.40 - PBDT39.3528.38 39 131.95168.68 -22 PBT28.2917.03 66 86.45123.64 -30 NP21.8810.54 108 95.5376.58 25

First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 14:26 IST

