Volumes jump at Bharat Dynamics Ltd counter

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 September 2020.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd saw volume of 3.76 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45979 shares. The stock dropped 13.26% to Rs.333.50. Volumes stood at 26600 shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd registered volume of 20600 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4556 shares. The stock rose 6.46% to Rs.9,500.00. Volumes stood at 12075 shares in the last session.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd witnessed volume of 50376 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14075 shares. The stock dropped 2.92% to Rs.4,455.00. Volumes stood at 46923 shares in the last session.

Uflex Ltd witnessed volume of 32149 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13385 shares. The stock increased 6.22% to Rs.349.20. Volumes stood at 22652 shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd notched up volume of 53290 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 1.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28330 shares. The stock slipped 0.31% to Rs.734.00. Volumes stood at 18745 shares in the last session.

