Century Enka reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.71% to Rs 102.42 crore

Net loss of Century Enka reported to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.71% to Rs 102.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales102.42375.24 -73 OPM %-30.239.68 -PBDT-23.8140.72 PL PBT-34.0329.01 PL NP-24.9018.48 PL

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:16 IST

