Century Enka reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Century Enka standalone net profit rises 107.59% in the March 2020 quarter
Century Enka standalone net profit declines 54.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Century Textiles skids on dismal Q1 performance
Century Textiles drops after poor Q4 earning
Century Extrusions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 72.71% to Rs 102.42 croreNet loss of Century Enka reported to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.71% to Rs 102.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 375.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales102.42375.24 -73 OPM %-30.239.68 -PBDT-23.8140.72 PL PBT-34.0329.01 PL NP-24.9018.48 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU