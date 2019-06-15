Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit rises 343.58% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 257.49 croreNet profit of Clariant Chemicals (India) rose 343.58% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 257.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.07% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 1028.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales257.49243.56 6 1028.091013.55 1 OPM %6.964.70 -5.584.34 - PBDT20.1713.00 55 67.5771.13 -5 PBT10.793.63 197 30.1433.41 -10 NP7.941.79 344 18.5621.60 -14
