Clariant Chemicals (India) standalone net profit rises 343.58% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.72% to Rs 257.49 crore

Net profit of rose 343.58% to Rs 7.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.72% to Rs 257.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 243.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.07% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 1028.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

257.49243.561028.091013.556.964.705.584.3420.1713.0067.5771.1310.793.6330.1433.417.941.7918.5621.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)