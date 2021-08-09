Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 263.9 points or 1.67% at 15498.41 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.94%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.64%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.89%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.87%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.75%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.72%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.68%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.06%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.95%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.04 or 0.25% at 54141.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.6 points or 0.33% at 16184.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 298.17 points or 1.11% at 26507.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.77 points or 1.18% at 8103.54.

On BSE,1137 shares were trading in green, 2120 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

