Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 23.91 points or 1.58% at 1485.63 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.92%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.97%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.79%),HFCL Ltd (down 2.86%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.61%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.93%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.92%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 5.21%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 136.04 or 0.25% at 54141.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.6 points or 0.33% at 16184.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 298.17 points or 1.11% at 26507.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 96.77 points or 1.18% at 8103.54.

On BSE,1137 shares were trading in green, 2120 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

