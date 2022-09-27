JUST IN
Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for transmission project of RIL
Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary

Invests Rs 65 cr in right issue of Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 14,06,927 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 452 for cash, aggregating to Rs. 65 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 19:11 IST

