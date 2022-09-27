Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of its subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Suven Life jumps as board to mull rights issue
Adani Wilmar further invests in rights issue of subsidiary
Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 17.41% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Invests Rs 65 cr in right issue of Clean Fino-ChemClean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 14,06,927 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 452 for cash, aggregating to Rs. 65 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU