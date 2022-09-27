JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Torrent Pharmaceuticals to acquire Curatio Healthcare

Axis Bank proposes to acquire up to 9.94% in Go Digit Life Insurance
Business Standard

IIM Ahmedabad and Nykaa set up 'Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology'

Capital Market 

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology on 27 September 2022.

The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund. The Chair will work closely with students of IIMA and faculty members from Marketing and Information Systems areas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU