IIM Ahmedabad and Nykaa set up 'Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology'

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, signed an agreement with Nykaa, to set up the Nykaa Chair in Consumer Technology on 27 September 2022.

The Chair has been set up for an initial period of three years and has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment fund. The Chair will work closely with students of IIMA and faculty members from Marketing and Information Systems areas.

