Mahindra & Mahindra sells 2.17% stake held in Mahindra CIE Automotive

Capital Market 

Mahindra & Mahindra has today sold 82,42,444 equity shares representing 2.173% of the paid-up share capital of Mahindra CIE Automotive, a listed associate of the Company (MCIE).

The sale has been executed on the stock exchange(s) through the bulk deal window, at a gross price of Rs.285 per share.

Following the sale, the shareholding of the Company in MCIE has come down from 11.427% to 9.254% of its share capital.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 18:45 IST

