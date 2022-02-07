Clean Science Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 57.9 cr

-
-
Clean Science and Technology reported an 18% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.9 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 49 crore posted in Q3 FY21.Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 44% to Rs 180.8 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 125.42 posted in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax increased by 10.3% to Rs 71.5 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Total expenses spiked 63.7% to Rs 110.6 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 67.6 crore posted in Q3 FY21. The result was announced during market hours today, 7 February 2022.
Shares of Clean Science and Technology were trading 1.5% lower at Rs 2,298 on BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 1,153 points or 1.97% at 57,491.09.
Clean Science and Technology manufactures functionally critical specialty chemicals such as performance chemicals- mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ), butylated hydroxyl anisole (BHA), L-ascorbyl palmitate and anisole.
