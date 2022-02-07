Volumes jump at Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd counter

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 82.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, FDC Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 February 2022.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 82.64 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 17.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.69 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.56% to Rs.123.00. Volumes stood at 6.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 141.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.51% to Rs.521.25. Volumes stood at 9.47 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd witnessed volume of 15.86 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.46% to Rs.744.00. Volumes stood at 99144 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd registered volume of 8.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97520 shares. The stock rose 3.87% to Rs.305.65. Volumes stood at 47659 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd clocked volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75373 shares. The stock lost 7.35% to Rs.487.85. Volumes stood at 81163 shares in the last session.

