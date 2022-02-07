Capital Goods shares tank

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 723.67 points or 2.44% at 28949.49 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 3.82%), ABB India Ltd (down 3.8%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 3.44%),Polycab India Ltd (down 3.16%),Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 3.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Graphite India Ltd (down 2.46%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.22%), Siemens Ltd (down 2.13%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.03%), and SKF India Ltd (down 2.02%).

On the other hand, V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 3.54%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 2.48%), and Thermax Ltd (up 1.58%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1107.92 or 1.89% at 57536.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 329.9 points or 1.88% at 17186.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.8 points or 0.77% at 29474.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.64 points or 0.92% at 8700.38.

On BSE,1407 shares were trading in green, 2012 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

