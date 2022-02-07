Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 38.17 points or 2.09% at 1785.9 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 5.23%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.99%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.27%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.8%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.36%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.46%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.45%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.33%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.12%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.96%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.98%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1107.92 or 1.89% at 57536.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 329.9 points or 1.88% at 17186.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 227.8 points or 0.77% at 29474.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.64 points or 0.92% at 8700.38.

On BSE,1407 shares were trading in green, 2012 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

