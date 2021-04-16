Closure of retail outlets to impact April sales says G M Breweries

-
G M Breweries announced that with a view to contain the resurging corona virus, Govt. of Maharashtra has ordered the closure of all shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor outlets throughout the state till 30 April 2021.
Even though the manufacturing plant of the company is operational, the closure of retail outlets is likely to have some impact on the sales of the company during the month of April 2021.
