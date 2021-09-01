NMDC iron ore production jumps 89% YoY in Aug

NMDC's iron order production surged 88.89% to 3.06 MT in August 2021 as against 1.62 MT in August 2020.

Meanwhile, iron ore sales aggregated to 2.91 MT in August 2021 as against 1.79 MT in August 2020, up 62.57% YoY.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 500.14% to Rs 3,191.45 crore on 236.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,512.21 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

The scrip shed 0.97% to end at Rs 152.40 on Wednesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)