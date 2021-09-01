Eight stocks to enter F&O segment on Oct 1

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday (31 August 2021) announced inclusion of 8 individual securities in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 1 October 2021.

Abbott India (up 3.91%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 2.72%), Delta Corp (up 4.33%), The India Cements (up 7.45%), JK Cement (up 7.45%), Oberoi Realty (up 10.75%) and Persistent Systems (up 0.69%) advanced. Dalmia Bharat was down 2.57%.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was down 74.55 or 0.44% to 17,057.65.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit will be informed on 30 September 2021 through a separate circular, NSE stated.

