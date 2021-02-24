Volumes jump at Westlife Development Ltd counter

-
Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 7.19 lakh shares by 11:42 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares
Supreme Petrochem Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, Tata Coffee Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 February 2021.
Westlife Development Ltd witnessed volume of 7.19 lakh shares by 11:42 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.508.95. Volumes stood at 6.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 11:42 IST on NSE, a 3.09 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47777 shares. The stock rose 3.55% to Rs.403.50. Volumes stood at 39442 shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 6.01 lakh shares by 11:43 IST on NSE, a 2.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.01 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.544.80. Volumes stood at 12.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Coffee Ltd saw volume of 27.95 lakh shares by 11:43 IST on NSE, a 2.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.46% to Rs.112.15. Volumes stood at 16.27 lakh shares in the last session.
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd recorded volume of 3.14 lakh shares by 11:42 IST on NSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.52% to Rs.593.45. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.
