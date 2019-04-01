Coal India breaches 600 MTs in production and off-take for 2018-19

(CIL), for the first time, had breached the 600 Million Tonne (MT) mark in production and off-take ending FY 2019, clocking growths of 7% and 4.8% respectively.

Production

The Maharatna mining giant had produced 607 of coal during 2018-19 almost reaching its target of 610 The 7% growth in coal production during the referred period is almost three-fold increase compared to last fiscal's output growth of 2.4%. The volume increase in coal production during the referred period has been a robust 39.5 against previous year's production of 567.37 MTs.

scaled a new peak in production in the month of March 2019 producing 79.19 MTs - the highest so far in a month since inception. In doing so, the PSU monolith clocked highest ever production of 3.14 MTs in a single day (as on 25 March).

The upbeat production tempo of the world's largest in the recent years was evident in the fact that it leaped from the 500 MTs production to 600 MTs in a mere three years, whereas it took the company seven years to migrate from 400 MTs production to that of 500 MTs.

For the FY 2019 ECL, CCL, NCL and WCL have surpassed their respective production targets. NCL went past its production target of 100 MTs five days ahead of the closure of the fiscal, in the process becoming the third subsidiary of to join the coveted 100 MTs producing companies after SECL and MCL. In another new high SECL became the first subsidiary company of to cruise over 150 MTs production mark. ECL and WCL have become 500 MT plus companies for the first time.

Coal Off-take

Coal supplies to the consuming sectors touched a new high at 608 MTs during 2018-19, the increase in absolute figures being around 28 MTs registering a growth of 4.8% and a near target achievement of 6L0 MTs.

Compared to last year's off-take of 580.29 MTs. CIL recorded the highest ever despatch of 2.24 MTs in a single day on the last day of the fiscal 2019.

Supplies to Power Sector

Scripting a new in coal supplies to thermal power plants of the country, ending FY 2019, CIL's sources supplied 488 MTs of coal against 454 MTs supplied last fiscal the increase in volume terms being approximately 34 MTs clocking a year-on-year growth of 7.4%.

Rake Loading

Rake loading to grew by a healthy 11.2% during FY 2018-19. CIL as whole loaded 255.6 rakes/day on an average to power stations ending FY 2019 against 229.8 rakes/day for year ago period, the increase in absolute terms being 25.8 rakes/day.

The synergy between Railways, MoC and MoP resulted in overall rake loading evincing a growth of 5.6% during FY 2019 as CIL on an average loaded 280.7 rakes/day during the year against 265.8 rakes. The increase in absolute number is 14.9 per day.

On 31 March, CIL loaded a record 433 rakes in a day.

Coal stocks

With increased supply of coal into the system coal stocks at coal linkage based power stations in the country swelled to 30.41 MTs (as of 28 March 2019) that is 18 days stock, which is close to the mandated 22 days. At the end of FY 2019 not a single power station in the country is in critical or supercritical list of CEA for want of coal. End of last fiscal there were 28 power plants in critical mode.

Coal stocks at CIL's pitheads stands around comfortable 54 Million Tonnes at the end of the fiscal of 2018-19. With a total combined stock of 84.4L MTs at power plants and pitheads put together there is sufficient coal in the system to meet the demand of the country.

Rail Infrastructure

Tori- Shivpur single Line of 44.37 Kms has been completed in Sept'2018 and is now operational.

Jharsuguda - Barpalli-Sardega Rail link of 52.47 Km has been commissioned in April'2018.

CERL Phase-l track linking of the first 44 km from Kharsia to Korichhapar is completed.

