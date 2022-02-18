NXTDIGITAL spurts after board OKs transfer of media biz to HGSL

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel, Hughes form JV for satellite broadband services in India
Hinduja Global hits record high on bonus issue plan
Hinduja Global hits record high on bonus issue plan
Hinduja Global Solutions fixes record date for 4th interim dividend
Jio Platforms and SES form JV - Jio Space Technology
-
NXTDIGITAL jumped 13.42% to Rs 453.75 after the company said its board approved the sale of its media and communications business to Hinduja Global Solutions.The board of NXTDIGITAL (NDL) at its meeting held on 17 February 2022, approved the proposed scheme of arrangement between NDL and Hinduja Global Solutions (HGSL) and their respective shareholders - for the demerger of the "digital, media & communication business" undertaking of NDL into HGSL on a going concern basis.
As per the valuation, each shareholder of NDL holding 63 equity shares will receive 20 fully paid equity shares (post bonus) of face value of Rs 10 per share of HGSL.
These new share allotments in HGSL will be over and above the existing shares of NDL held by the shareholders, thus retaining their existing shareholding in NDL.
Vynsley Fernandes, managing director and CEO of NDL said, "The media and entertainment industry is going through a digital transformation on the back of emerging technologies. The proposed transfer, once completed, will fuel our expansion plans in the digital space, as we look to harness analytics and automation to grow our digital portfolio across video, broadband, OTT, WIFI and other services."
NDL shall pursue other high growth-oriented business opportunities in a restructured manner including rebranding, renaming in consonance with potential M&A proposals.
NDL is the media vertical of the global Hinduja Group. The media and communications company is India's premier integrated digital delivery platforms company - delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband.
With a pan-India reach, NDL delivers television services through a dual delivery platform consisting of digital cable and the country's only Headend-In-The-Sky (HITS) satellite platform, under the brand names INDigital and NXTDIGITAL respectively.
The company's Digital Cable television platform delivers 700+ channels across 100+ cities and towns whilst the HITS service is available in more in over 1500 cities and towns covering more than 4500 Pin Codes- with a significant presence in the fastest-growing demographics of semi-urban, semi-rural and rural India.
On a consolidated basis, NDL reported net loss of Rs 30.24 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales declined 0.65% to Rs 249.55 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU