Ami Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Centum Electronics Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd, Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd and California Software Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 September 2021.

Ami Organics Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1121.45 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd soared 19.46% to Rs 552.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 866 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd surged 14.19% to Rs 26.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20408 shares in the past one month.

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd gained 11.97% to Rs 79.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4253 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 22.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90859 shares in the past one month.

