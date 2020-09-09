Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.6, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 36.15% in last one year as compared to a 1.77% rally in NIFTY and a 2.5% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.6, down 3.35% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11231.25. The Sensex is at 38089.93, down 0.72%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 2.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2376.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 125.75, down 3.38% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.15 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

