Coal India Ltd Slides 1.8%

Coal India Ltd has lost 10.78% over last one month compared to 6.24% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd fell 1.8% today to trade at Rs 163.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.54% to quote at 20151.31. The index is down 6.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd decreased 1.5% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 112.97 % over last one year compared to the 39.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 10.78% over last one month compared to 6.24% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.59% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 203.85 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 119.75 on 23 Nov 2020.

