Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 3.49%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.06%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 3.49% today to trade at Rs 160.05. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.06% to quote at 19290.68. The index is up 0.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd increased 1.85% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 1.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 46.71 % over last one year compared to the 39.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 0.66% over last one month compared to 0.38% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 0.48% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.58 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 172.8 on 06 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 70.05 on 13 Nov 2020.

