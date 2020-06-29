Coal India Ltd Slips 3.28%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.32%

Coal India Ltd has lost 2.66% over last one month compared to 6.08% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.56% rise in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd fell 3.28% today to trade at Rs 137.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.32% to quote at 7218.96. The index is up 6.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.85% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 2.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 35.01 % over last one year compared to the 11.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 2.66% over last one month compared to 6.08% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 261.7 on 28 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 119.25 on 26 Mar 2020.

