Emami slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 58% to Rs 23 cr

Emami fell 1.49% to Rs 218.30 after the company's consolidated net profit slumped 58.4% to Rs 23.36 crore on 16.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 532.68 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.38 crore in Q4 March 2020, down by 81.7% from Rs 84.07 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense fell 59.8% to Rs 7.92 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 19.70 crore in the same period last year.

Emami is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. It is the flagship company of the diversified Emami Group.

