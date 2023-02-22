Coal India Ltd Spurts 0.54%

Coal India Ltd has lost 6.43% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.85% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd gained 0.54% today to trade at Rs 215.2. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.07% to quote at 20413.75. The index is down 5.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 0.43% and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd added 0.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 4.51 % over last one year compared to the 5.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 6.43% over last one month compared to 5.85% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.85% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.3 on 09 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149 on 24 Feb 2022.

