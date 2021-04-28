Coal India Ltd spurts 1.25%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 129.1, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 167.93% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 129.1, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49640.17, up 1.42%. Coal India Ltd has dropped around 2.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 16.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4659.25, down 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 129.2, up 1.17% on the day. Coal India Ltd is down 7.69% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% gain in NIFTY and a 167.93% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.01 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

