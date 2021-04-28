Tata Power Company Ltd extends winning spree

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.15, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 215.59% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 42.68% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.15, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49640.17, up 1.42%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 5.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17879.2, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 460.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.1, up 0.15% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 215.59% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 42.68% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)