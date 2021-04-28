Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 89.2, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.81% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 42.68% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 89.2, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49640.17, up 1.42%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has slipped around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17879.2, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

