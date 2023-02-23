Coal India Ltd Surges 0.76%

Coal India Ltd has lost 6.2% over last one month compared to 5.82% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX

Coal India Ltd gained 0.76% today to trade at Rs 213.4. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.56% to quote at 20173.72. The index is down 5.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 0.71% and JSW Steel Ltd added 0.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 3.13 % over last one year compared to the 4.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 6.2% over last one month compared to 5.82% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10854 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 263.3 on 09 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149 on 24 Feb 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)