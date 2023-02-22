Gujarat Alkalies appoints Raj Kumar as chairman

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals announced that the Government of Gujarat has appointed Raj Kumar as chairman and director of the company with effect from 21 February 2023.

Kumar is a Gujarat Cadre officer of Indian Administrative Services (IAS). He possesses a degree of B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and Master in Public Policy from GRIPS (Tokyo), Japan.

Presently, he is chief secretary, Government of Gujarat (GoG). He has been chairman/managing director/ director in many Central & State PSUs, during his tenure in government service.

Raj Kumar also holds directorships on the boards of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL), Gujarat Gas and various other companies.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals is a multi-product chemical manufacturing company, having various products in its basket and is one of the leading manufacturers of caustic soda lye.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 56.7% to Rs 87.17 crore despite of 4.4% rise in net sales to Rs 1,122.79 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 1.58% to settle at Rs 647.25 on the BSE.

