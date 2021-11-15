Coal India Q2 PAT declines 0.6% YoY to Rs 2,932 cr

Coal India posted a 0.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,932.73 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,951.6 crore posted in Q2 FY21.The state-run coal miner's consolidated revenue from operations grew 9.3% to Rs 21,292.5 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 19,484 crore registered in Q2 FY21. Profit before tax declined 10.3% to Rs 3,643.24 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Consolidated coal production (raw coal) rose by 9.4% to 125.83 million tonnes (MT) in Q2 FY22 as against 114.98 million tonnes (MT) in Q2 FY21. Offtake (raw coal) grew by 9.75% to 147.43 MT in Q2 FY22 from 134.33 MT in Q2 FY21.
Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 30 September 2021, the Government of India held 66.13% stake in the company.
Shares of Coal India closed 0.03% lower at Rs 166.95 on Friday.
