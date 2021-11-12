Williamson Magor & Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2021.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 November 2021.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 33.35 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 48376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29888 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 60.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14729 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd tumbled 9.32% to Rs 281.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4165 shares in the past one month.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd fell 9.15% to Rs 382.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5034 shares in the past one month.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd plummeted 8.18% to Rs 276.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24269 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)